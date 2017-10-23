  • kz
    Euro U17 2018: Kazakhstan loses to Slovenia 0-1

    08:01, 23 October 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national U17 team of Kazakhstan held its second game in the 2018 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualification, Sports.kz reports.

    Kazakhstan lost to Slovenia 0-1. Nik Prelec scored the only goal in the match in the 22nd minute.

    In another Group 6 game, France defeated Belarus 3-1.

    Thus, after two matches, Kazakhstan takes the last place due to the worst goal difference.

    The final matches of the qualification tournament will be held on October 25 when Slovenia will face France, and Kazakhstan will play against Belarus.

    Teams positions after two games:

    1. France - 6 points,
    2. Slovenia - 6,
    3. Belarus - 0,
    4. Kazakhstan - 0.

    According to the rules of the tournament, eight group winners and seven runners-up with the best record against the first and third-placed teams in their group qualify for the final tournament which will be held from May 4 to May 20, 2018, in England.

     

    Sport Football Europe Top Story
