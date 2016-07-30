EuroMillions lottery: UK ticketholder wins £61.1m jackpot

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A UK ticketholder has scooped the £61.1m jackpot in the EuroMillions draw.

The winner matched five main numbers and two lucky stars to pocket £61,102,442.90 in Friday's competition.

A National Lottery spokesman said: "The UK's lucky streak is never ending - the £61m EuroMillions jackpot is the fourth one to be won here this year.

"As well as the huge jackpot, five players won a guaranteed £1m and a luxury trip to the Gold Coast in the UK Millionaire Maker."

The winning numbers were 01, 21, 26, 40 and 50, while the lucky star numbers were 02 and 04. Two ticketholders outside the UK each won the second prize of €798,845, while 10 ticketholders here also picked up more than €35,000 for matching five numbers.

The latest win comes after an unnamed UK ticketholder claimed £51.8m on the EuroMillions in April, which came just weeks after a British player was the sole winner of a £24.6m jackpot.

However, these big prizes are some way from being the largest for a UK winner. Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, scooped a £161.6m EuroMillions jackpot in July 2011.

Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com

Photograph: Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images