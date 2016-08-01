Euronews to broadcast promo video of II World Nomad Games

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Euronews will broadcast promo video of the Second World Nomad Games from August 1 - September 2, the Secretariat of the World Nomad Games reports.

The video was shot recently and lasts for 50 seconds.



"The video is about woman-warrior Zhanyl Myrza, who was taught from childhood to shoot a bow by his father, and she became the best archer of Kyrgyz troops defending the borders of the Kyrgyz land from neighbors invaders," the Secretariat reports.



Today President Almazbek Atambayev also told about this video during a press conference in Cholpon-Ata. "This channel covers 87% of the globe. Thanks to such advertising more people will be interested in Kyrgyzstan," Atambayev said.



The World Nomad Games will be held in Kyrgyzstan in September this year. While 20 countries have confirmed their participation in the great games, Kabar reported.