Euronews to film 4 'Adventures' episodes in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the invitation of Kazakh Tourism National Company, Euronews NBC production crew arrived in Kazakhstan to shoot episodes of 'Adventures' television program to be aired on the international TV channel in September this year, Kazinform has learned to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Communications.

Having the slogan "Experience the thrill of travel with a journey quite out of the ordinary", Adventures is one of the top-rated TV programs of the Euronews TV Channel with the viewing audience exceeding 250 million people.

It is expected that a total of 4 episodes about Kazakhstan is planned.

The production crew consisting of Marta Brambilla Pisoni, Thierry Winn, and Dmitry Lee, has already been in the Burabai resort area, where they filmed falconry, one of the most authentic Kazakh national traditions. Demonstrating the process of falconry, a local berkutchi (an eagle hunter) revealed the fundamental skills a wild golden eagle has to acquire.

The team is now in the Alatau Mountains and shooting an episode about such types of active tourism as hiking, mountain biking, in particular, downhill mountain biking. According to the members of the film crew, the natural landscapes, majestic mountains and alpine meadows of Almaty region were perfect for this purpose.

Marta Pisoni, the TV channel's journalist, said she is very impressed with Kazakhstan, the country of beautiful nature, kind and caring people. She added that there are lots of opportunities for a tourist. "After completing the filming in Almaty, we will go to Aktau. We will be capturing a jeep tour," she said.

Then, in December this year, the journalists will film ski tourism in Almaty.