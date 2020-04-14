Europe Coronavirus Updates: Death toll exceeds 20,000 in Italy as France further extends lockdown to May 11

ROME. KAZINFORM -- The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 20,465 lives in locked-down Italy as of Monday, bringing the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries so far to 159,516, according to latest data released by the country's Civil Protection Department.

Addressing a televised press conference, Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli explained that there were 566 new fatalities, compared with 431 registered on Sunday.

Active infections increased by 1,363 from Sunday to a tally of 103,616.

Meanwhile, there were 1,224 new recoveries, bringing the total of recoveries to 35,435 since the pandemic broke out in the northern regions on Feb. 21.

Of those infected, 28,023 people are currently hospitalized, 176 more from the previous day; 3,260 are in intensive care, down by 83; and 72,333, or about 70 percent, are isolated at home.

It was the tenth consecutive day that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units showed a decreasing trend, according to Borrelli.

The death toll of those hospitalized in Britain who tested positive for the novel coronavirus reached 11,329 as of Sunday afternoon, marking a daily increase of 717, the Department of Health and Social Care said Monday.

As of Monday morning, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Britain hit 88,621, said the department, adding that 367,667 tests have concluded, with 14,506 tests on Sunday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the country's coronavirus lockdown will be extended till May 11. He said May 11 will mark the start of a new phase in France. From then on, nurseries and schools will reopen progressively; restaurants, cafes, hotels will remain closed; all people showing COVID-19 symptoms will be tested.

The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths in a 24-hour period both fell in Spain, according to the data collected by the Spanish Ministry for Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services by 2100 hours on Sunday and made public on Monday.

The total number of people who have lost their lives from the virus rose to 17,489, a daily increase of 517, compared with the 619 deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

This was accompanied by a fall in the number of new cases: 3,477 new cases reported compared to 4,167 on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 169,496.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Belgium has increased from 29,647 to 30,589 by Monday morning with 3,903 deaths, according to the latest figures from Belgian health authorities.

Belgium registered 942 new cases and 303 new deaths in the past 24 hours, announced the public health institute Sciensano.

The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours reached its lowest point in over two weeks in The Netherlands, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced on Monday.

The 86 reported deaths from the disease since Sunday resulted in a death toll of 2,823. The last time the death toll was that low was on March 26, when 78 patients were reported dead. On Sunday the number of reported daily deaths was 94 and on Saturday it was 132.

Source: Xinhua