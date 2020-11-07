  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Europe roundup: Denmark's mink in the spotlight, Belgium figures improve

    14:20, 07 November 2020
    Photo: None
    MADRID. KAZINFORM A coronavirus mutation linked to mink farms in Denmark have prompted authorities to draw up plans for a mass cull and saw the United Kingdom remove the country from its safe travel list.

    In Italy, anti-lockdown protesters in a coronavirus-weary nation continued to voice their anger as regional restrictions are beefed up while Belgium is cautiously optimistic that the peak of a ferocious second wave of Covid may have arrived, EFE reports.

    DENMARK

    A mink-related Covid-19 mutation has been detected in 214 fur farm workers in Denmark since June, and a number of the same strain has been detected in the general population, according to Denmark's State Serum Institute for infectious diseases Friday.


    Tags:
    Europe World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!