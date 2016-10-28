European chamber orchestra performs Kazakh music in Austria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Young Eurasian Soloists (YES) chamber orchestra based in Lausanne gave performance in Bregenz, Austria within the framework of the Pearls of Kazakhstan project, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Eurasian Cultural Fund.

The orchestra performed pieces composed by Kurmangazy, Kazhgaliyev, Kanapyanov, Serkebayev and Tlendiyev and received a warm welcome from the Austrian public. Kazakh Ambassador to Austria Kairat Sarybai addressed the audience with a speech of welcome. The orchestra played the musical program as an encore after the standing ovation from the audience.



The Young Eurasian Soloists includes young but well-known musicians from Switzerland, Italy, Germany, France, Hungary, Poland, Latvia, Russia and Japan. Prominent Kazakhstani violinist Tarlan Sherniyaz Mussakhan is the head of the orchestra.



After its foundation in 2015, the chamber orchestra gave a number of performances across Europe, for instance in Zurich and Bern and at the prestigious European Festival Sion Fest.



The Young Eurasian Soloists were invited to perform at the New Year Music Festival in Gstaad, Switzerland by its Artistic Director Princess Caroline of Monaco in January 2017.