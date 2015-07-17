European Commission looks forward to implementation of Trans-Caspian pipeline

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The European Commission has high hopes for the realization of Trans-Caspian pipeline which will deliver Caspian gas to Europe, this has been said by the head of the EU Office in Azerbaijan Malena Mardi.

In particular, M.Mardi noted the importance of the first meeting of the Working Group on the Trans-Caspian pipeline which was attended by representatives of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Georgia. Recall that on Monday Brussels held the first meeting of high-level working group on the Trans-Caspian pipeline. The Working Group was established at the level of deputy ministers responsible for energy sector of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey and the EU. The objectives of the group include consideration of organizational, legal, technical and other issues related to gas supply from Turkmenistan to Europe. The pipeline is expected to be laid at the bottom of the Caspian Sea up to the coast of Azerbaijan.