European Commission suggests abolishing visa regime with Turkey

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European Commission proposes to introduce visa-free travel for nationals of Turkey, if it fulfills some requirements, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“The European Commission is today proposing to the European Parliament and Council of the European Union to lift the visa requirements for the citizens of Turkey, under the understanding that the Turkish authorities will fulfil, as a matter of urgency and as they committed to do so on 18 March 2016 [following the EU-Turkey Summit - editor], the outstanding benchmarks of its Visa Liberalization Roadmap,” a press-release of the European Commission reads.

In case if Turkey fulfills all the conditions as per the Roadmap, the EU will simplify visa regime for this country as early as in June 2016.

Non-visa regime extends to the holders of biometric passports and touches the trips to the Schengen countries with the duration of up to 90 days.