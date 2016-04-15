European Commissioner P.Hogan highly appraised Kazakh-EU coop in agro-food sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met yesterday with European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the state and prospects of the EU-Kazakhstan cooperation, including in the light of the Extended Partnership Agreement signed on December 21, 2015.

First Deputy Prime Minister said that the European Union is one of the most important vectors of Kazakhstan's foreign policy and priority for trade and economic cooperation.



Bakytzhan Sagintayev emphasized that the Agreement aimed to lay the foundation for comprehensive development of political, economic and cultural relations between Kazakhstan and the EU.



The document opens up new opportunities for bilateral cooperation in agro-food sector, development of agriculture, addressing the pressing challenges in food safety.



In turn, Phil Hogan praised the dynamics of the dialogue between Kazakhstan and the EU, having noted the presence of wide prospects of cooperation in agricultural sector. The European Commissioner also expressed confidence that the Agreement will further strengthen cooperation in trade and investment sectors.



The parties confirmed their intention to continue constructive discussion of agricultural issues and implementation of joint investment projects in agriculture.