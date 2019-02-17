  • kz
    European Judo Open Rome 2019: Kazakh sportsmen grab two medals

    13:58, 17 February 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national judo team celebrates two medals grabbed by our sportsmen at the European Judo Open Rome 2019, Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz.

    It should be noted that both judokas competed in one and the same weight division (-60kg).

    Unfortunately, Dauren Syukenov who had qualified for the final stage failed to win over Azerbaijani Oruj Valizada and became the silver medalist of the event.

    Bauyrzhan Zhauyntayev who fought against Mongolian Ariunbold Enkhtaivan grabbed bronze.

