European Mathematical Society denies Kazakh young man solved problem of antiquity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the European Mathematical Society Pavel Exner denied reports that 20-year-old Kazakhstani Akylbek Kopzhassarov had solved one of three problems of antiquity, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I will not speak for the Fields Medal Committee, however, any work it would consider should first pass the standard peer review. But if somebody claims the result was confirmed by the European Mathematical Society, it is an outright lie. I do not know whether the liar is the young person involved or somebody playing him. Ignore such hoaxes," Exner told Kazinform.



As a reminder, earlier some Kazakhstani mass media claimed Akylbek Kopzhassarov from Atyrau region had solved one of three problems of antiquity - the problem of angle trisection. The fact was reportedly confirmed by the Fields Medal Committee and the European Mathematical Society.