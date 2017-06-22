  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    European MP comments on renaming of Astana international airport

    08:14, 22 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Member of the European Parliament Andrejs Mamikins has commented the decision of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to rename the Astana International Airport into the honor of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

    Mamikins stressed that it is a common practice to name airports in honor of outstanding statesmen. He cited the examples of the airports in Yerevan (Armenia), Tallin (Estonia) and Baku (Azerbaijan) which are all named after eminent statesmen.

    As a reminder, the Astana International Airport has been renamed into the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

    Tags:
    Astana Kazakhstan and EU
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!