European Parliament voted for freezing Turkey’s EU accession talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a plenary session in Strasbourg, the European Parliament adopted the resolution calling to suspend the Turkey's EU accession talks, Kazinform correspondent reports from Brussels.

The Resolution recommends to freeze the negotiations on accession of Turkey to the EU for ‘disproportionate’ reaction of Turkish authorities after the failed coup attempt in the country.

“Turkey is an important partner of the EU…But in partnerships, the will to cooperate has to be two-sided (...) Turkey is not showing this political will as the government’s actions are further diverting Turkey from its European path,” a statement reads.

As per the document, ‘if Turkey reintroduces capital punishment, the process of accession of this country to the EU will be fully stopped.’

479 deputies approved the resolution and 37 were against it. 107 deputies abstained from voting.