European Society of Radiology organizes two-week training in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 3rd European School of Radiologists (ESOR Astana Tutorial) organized on the initiative of the European Society of Radiology has kicked off in Astana today.

Within the framework of the ESOR Astana Tutorial young radiologists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will learn more about international standards of radiological diagnostics of socially significant diseases and radiological safety.



Greek, Belgian, Swiss, Russian and Kazakhstani experts in radiology will deliver lectures during the two-week event.



Participating in the ESOR Astana Tutorial are representative of the European Society of Radiology Professor Nicholas Gourtsoyiannis, President of the Russian Association of Radiologists Professor Valentin Sinitsin, President of the Kazakh Radiological Society Professor Raushan Rakhimzhanova and many others.