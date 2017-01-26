European Union backs results of Astana process

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The EU supports the establishment of a trilateral mechanism to observe and ensure full compliance with the ceasefire in Syria which was proposed in Astana during the peace talks earlier this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The decision taken in Astana to establish a trilateral mechanism to observe and ensure full compliance with the ceasefire is a concrete step in further implementation of SCR 2336. We support the UN readiness to assist the parties to the trilateral mechanism in developing such a mechanism, and ensure that it helps strengthen the quality of the ceasefire. The EU is doing all possible to ensure the success of the February Geneva intra-Syrian talks under the UN auspices, notably through its regional initiative on the future of Syria", said the press service.