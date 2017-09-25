  • kz
    European Women's U-17: Kazakhstan suffers crushing defeat from France

    07:33, 25 September 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Team Kazakhstan suffered a crushing defeat from France in the 2017/18 UEFA European Women's Under-17, Sports.kz reports.

    France scored 12 unanswered goals, nine of which in the first half of the match. Madeleine Roth scored four, Malaury Craff and Kessya Bussy scored two goals apiece. Sarah Zahot, Julie Dufour, Clara Moreira and Chloé Zubieta each scored once.

    In another Group 5 match of the qualifying round, Denmark beat Wales 2-0.

    On September 27, Kazakhstan will face Denmark.

     

