Europeans should get same compensations from Volkswagen as US customers

German automaker Volkswagen should offer the same compensation to its European customers as it is expected to pay to its US clients over the diesel emission scandal, European Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Elzbieta Bienkowska said.

"Volkswagen should voluntarily pay European car owners compensations comparable to those they would pay to US consumers," Bienkowska told Die Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.

It would be unfair to Volkswagen to use differences in US and EU legal systems for different treating US and European consumers, she noted.

"That is not my role to give advice to Volkswagen. But treating European consumers differently than in the United States is not a way of restoring trust," Bienkowska said.

In September 2015, Volkswagen admitted that it had installed software in their vehicles to falsify emission tests. The company later clarified that an estimated 11 million diesel-engine cars worldwide were emitting up to 20 times more greenhouse gas than showed in the tests.

As the emissions scandal had drawn much public attention, Volkswagen announced it would set aside more than $7 billion to tackle the consequences of the emissions effects. The company is going to pay from $1,000 to $7,000 to US car owners.

