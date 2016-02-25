Eurosport TV channel to broadcast stage of Ski Jumping World Cup in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Eurosport TV channel will broadcast the stage of the Ski Jumping World Cup held in Almaty, deputy head of the directorate for preparation for holding of the Winter Universiade-2017 Dastan Seitkazin told.

"The ski jumping stage is considered to be a test before the Winter Universiade-2017. We need this tournament to check the readiness of the ski jump ramp," D. Seitkazin said.

"Eurosport TV channel will broadcast the event and we invite everybody to watch the sports contest. All people willing to see the contest live can have the tickets for free on the websites welling tickets for such events," he added.

The event is scheduled for February 27-28.