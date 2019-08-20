  • kz
    Eurozone posts $20.5B current account surplus in June

    16:16, 20 August 2019
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The European Central Bank announced that the eurozone saw a current account surplus of €18 billion ($20.5 billion) in June.

    Currentaccount surplus was €30 billion ($33.3 billion) in May and €24 billion ($27.8billion) in June a year earlier, according to official figures, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Meanwhile,the current account posted a surplus of €318 billion ($362.5 billion) in the12-month period to June.

    The12-month surplus also narrowed versus €391 billion ($453.5 billion) in the sameperiod last year.

    The surplusin the 12-month period was 2.7% of the eurozone's GDP, while this ratio was3.4% in the same period in 2018.

    On thefinancial account side, the eurozone residents' net acquisitions of foreignportfolio investment securities amounted €58 billion ($66.1 billion) in the12-month period to June 2019, down significantly from €484 billion ($561.44billion) in the same period previous year.

    «Non-residents’net purchases of euro area portfolio investment securities amounted to €42billion [$47.9 billion], down from €249 billion [$288.8 billion],» thebank added.

    Economy World News
