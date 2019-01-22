Evening by the Fireplace concert to take place at Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Listeners will be invited to spend a cozy Evening by the Fireplace at the Astana Opera. The concert from The Charm of Romance series will take place at the opera house's Chamber Hall on January 25th, the Astana Opera's press office informs.

Wonderful music performed by Aizada Kaponova, Nazym Sagintai, Yelena Ganzha, Galiya Baigazinova, Batyrzhan Smakov, Yelena Nizamutdinova and other vocalists, as well as musicians-instrumentalists - Maya Beknazar (violin), Sergey Gontarenko (double bass), Zhibek Sapargaliyeva (flute), Zhanibek Saparov, Alexandr Geyer (guitars), Raushan Beskembirova, Abdakhmet Orazbayev (piano), "Dolce" violin ensemble will create the romantic atmosphere of the evening. People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan Sergey Matveyev will recite poetry.

Romance is one of the most beloved musical genres, both among the audience and artists. High priority is given here simultaneously to music, words and vocals, and the main focus is on melody, meaning and sentiment. Particular soulfulness, tenderness and sincerity invariably touch the listeners' hearts.

The rich program features beloved Kazakh romances, including Yeskendir Khassangaliyev's Nurly tan, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev's Osynau ange salgaisyn, Artyk Toksanbayev's Yenlik-Kebek and others.

This evening, old as well as contemporary romances, such as Batorin's U kamina, Tchaikovsky's Serenade, Sred shumnogo bala, Net, tolko tot, kto znal, Glinka's Skazhi zachem, Dargomyzhsky's Ya vse esche ego lyublyu, Rubinstein's Noch, Bulakhov's I net v mire ochei, Glière's V poryve nezhnosti serdechnoi, Fomin's Tolko raz, Lensky's Ne ukhodi, pobud so mnoyu, No ya vas vse-taki lyublyu, Kharito's Otsveli uzh davno khrizantemy v sadu, Verstovsky's Stary muzh, Feldman's Yamschik, ne goni loshadei, and others will be offered to the audience.

Instrumental works, such as Chopin's The Forgotten Waltz, Petrov's Waltz from Eldar Ryazanov's film Beware of the Car, R. Gliere's Intermezzo, L. Laguno's waltz Natalia, J. Gade's tango Jalousie, J.D. Kern's Smoke gets in your eyes and others will be presented to the listeners.