Evening dedicated to 75th birthday of N. Nazarbayev to be held in Almaty today

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An evening dedicated to poetry is held in the National Library of Kazakhstan in Almaty. The event is called "Head of State - support of people, Astana - heart of nation". Young poets of the country are taking part in the event.

"This event is held in order to familiarize a younger generation Kazakhstan with the work and qualities of the Leader of the Nation and his merits in his work dedicated to serving his country," Director General of the National Library of Kazakhstan, writer and distinguished figure of Kazakhstan Alibek Askarov told.

According to him, thanks to the efforts of the President, our country has gained popularity in the international arena.