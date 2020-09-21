Events honoring Abai and Al Farabi to be held in Mongolia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Mongolia Zhalgas Adilbayev met with the head of the culture and arts department of the Mongolian Government, the MFA’s Telegram Channel reports.

The Ambassador told about the key aspects of the Kazakh President’s Address to the Nation, the plans to hold events devoted to the 175th anniversary of Abai and 1150th anniversary of Al Farabi, to host the Days of Kazakh Cinema in three countries of Mongolia.

Besides, the parties shared views on prospects for bilateral cultural cooperation and opportunities to hold joint events to expand cultural and humanitarian ties.