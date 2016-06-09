Events in Aktobe made us cherish stability in Kazakhstan - Massalimova

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Tragic events in Aktobe city made us cherish stability in the country. We must cherish what we have, said professor of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Ms Aliya Massalimova.

"Tragic events in Aktobe city shocked the Kazakh society. This situation is widely discussed in mass media, social networks, by experts and citizens of the country. Today is the Day of National Mourning. We mourn those killed in the terrorist attacks in Aktobe city on June 5," Prof. Massalimova told Kazinform correspondent.



According to her, political experts, sociologists and psychologists need to carry out an in-depth analysis of what happened and do their best to prevent such attacks in the future.



"I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims - randomized victims and those who sacrificed their lives to protect their Motherland. These events made us cherish stability and peace in the country, we must cherish what we have. I would like to remind that every citizen of the country bears responsibility for its fate and peaceful future," she added.