Everton forward set to join Norwich City for £8m

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Everton forward Steven Naismith is set to join Premier League rivals Norwich in an £8m deal next month.

The 29-year-old Scotland international has started only four league matches this season, but scored a hat-trick after coming on as a substitute against Chelsea in September. He played 25 minutes as a substitute in the 4-3 defeat by Stoke on Monday. In August, Everton rejected a £7m bid from Norwich for Naismith, who joined the Toffees from Rangers in 2012. "We all know one Premier League club showed interest in Steven in the previous window. It is an open secret," said Toffees boss Roberto Martinez. "In terms of making a decision about the next step and his future, it's going to be over the next couple of weeks." Naismith has made 103 Premier League appearances for Everton since arriving on a free transfer, scoring 18 goals. Newly-promoted Norwich are three points clear of the relegation zone, with Everton six points ahead of the Canaries in 11th. Source: BBC