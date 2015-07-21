Every 6th corruption in Kazakhstan registered in education sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Every 6th corruption crime in Kazakhstan is committed by representatives of the education sphere, first deputy head of the Astana office of "Nur Otan" Party Sapar Akhmetov informed.

He specified that the work on prevention of corruption in the education sphere was considered and discussed by the public council on prevention of corruption of "Nur Otan" Party. The council found the work on prevention of corruption unsatisfactory. Besides, the statistics of corruption in the education sphere was presented during the sitting as well.

"This statistics shows us the figures of the republican level, but it also shows us what the situation in Astana is like. In 2014, every 6 th corruption case registered in Kazakhstan was in the education sphere. This sphere is considered to be the most corrupted among the employees of the akimatm," S. Akhmetov informed at the sitting of the council.

In total, according to him, 145 corruption cases were registered in 2013. In 2014, there were 252 registered corruption crimes. Moreover, the breaches in the law and flaws in the work of the education system and ineffective and irrational spending of budget funds are named to be the main causes of corruption.