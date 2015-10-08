Every holiday in Kazakhstan is used to make country better - President

ASTANA-TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Every holiday in Kazakhstan is used for doing more for the people and the country itself, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said speaking at the ceremony of opening of the monument to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate in Taraz.

"100 ethnic groups friendly live in the region in accord. Thanks to this fact our country is developing. Every holiday in Kazakhstan is used for doing more for the people of the country and making the country itself better. You see what is going on in the world. The economic and political crises hit the world, the blood is shed everywhere, different religions fight against each other, countries and ethnicities fight, this is the modern world. The terrorism is developing. However, people are living in peace in Kazakhstan, they understand and respect each other here," N. Nazarbayev told.

The President also emphasized that Kazakhstan had long-term development programs that were aimed at making Kazakhstan even better. Kazakhstan is now globally recognized and respected in the international arena. Kazakhstan is a mediator in international disputes, Astana hosts the annual Congress of World Religions where the representatives of different religions peacefully meet with each other.