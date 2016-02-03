  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Every Kazakhstani’s contribution is important for strengthening our independence – view

    10:50, 03 February 2016
    Photo: None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Director of the Youth Resource Centre of Almaty region Aidyn Nurmukhambetov shared his impressions of participation in Nur Otan Party's XVII Extraordinary Congress held in Astana.

    “It was a great honor for me to attend the Congress together with highly respected people who have been working long and hard for the benefit of our Motherland… I am confident that we will easily overcome the crisis thanks to the measures offered by the Leader of the Nation. As the Head of State said at the Congress, everyone in Kazakhstan – from the Government to the remote villages – must work as a whole in order to find the ways and opportunities for development and overcoming the risks. We should not forget that every Kazakhstani’s contribution is important for strengthening our independence,” said Nurmukhambetov.

    “As for me, I was impressed by the President’s ideas on modernization of education sphere, socialization of youth and patriotic upbringing. The younger generation needs wise support from their older mentors,” he added.

    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan Nur Otan Party Almaty region Parliament 100 specific steps Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 News Parties and NGOs Parties and Organizations
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!