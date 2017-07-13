Ex-Astana Arlans boxers with club good luck in WSB final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional boxers Meiirim Nursultanov, Madiyar Aksheyev and Askhat Ualikhanov wished good like to Astana Arlans in their final encounter with Cuba Domadores in the World Series of Boxing (WSB), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Greetings, Kazakhstan! We wish Astana Arlans good luck and victory in their showdown with Cuba Domadores! Let's go Astana Arlans! Let's go Kazakhstan!" the boxers said in a video message.



It is worth mentioning that Meiirim Nursultanov, Madiyar Aksheyev and Askhat Ualikhanov have been with Astana Arlans for several years. Recently, they've switched to professional boxing and now fight in the U.S.



As a reminder, Astana Arlans will clash with Cuba Domadores in the WSB final in Astana this upcoming weekend.