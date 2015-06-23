Ex-Barys defenseman signs with HC Admiral

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Latvian professional hockey player Oskars Bārtulis has signed a contract with HC Admiral based in Vladivostok, Kazinform has learnt from Vesti.kz.

Bārtulis spent the 2014-2015 KHL regular season with HC Barys Astana and earned 7 points(1+6) in 50 matches. The 27-year-old defenseman left the Astana-based club after his one-year contract expired. Bārtulis previously played in the National Hockey League with the Philadelphia Flyers and made it to the 2010 Stanley Cup Finals. He also was part of the Latvian national hockey team at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.