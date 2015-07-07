Ex-Bayern Munich player signs with FC Kairat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ukrainian professional footballer Anatoliy Tymoshchuk will continue his sports career in Kazakhstan, Sports.kz says.

On July 5, the 36-year-old former Bayern Munich player signed a 1.5-year contract with FC Kairat based in Almaty city. The midfielder already visited Almaty where he attended the Kairat vs. Astana match. Tymoshchuk played for FC Bayern from 2009 through 2013, then, moving to FC Zenit in Saint Petersburg. His latest contract with Zenit expired last week and wasn't extended by the Russian club.