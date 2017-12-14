Ex-Constitutional Council Chair gets new appointment
12:16, 14 December 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ex-Constitutional Council Chair, Igor Rogov was appointed Deputy Executive Director of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation.
As previously reported, Rogov was dismissed his Constitutional Council position on December 11.
The Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation is the largest non-profit foundation in Kazakhstan, created in 2000 on the initiative of Nursultan Nazarbayev.
The Foundation's work is aimed at supporting talented youth, developing social projects and civic initiatives, developing a competitive expert-analytical center.