Ex-Defense Minister names possible cause of Su-27 fighter jet crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Su-27 fighter jet which crashed in Almaty region may have been 30 years old, said former Defense Minister Mukhtar Altynbayev who holds a deputy's seat in the Senate.

According to Altynbayev, “prices for fighter jets vary and it is difficult to say something.”

“A new jet costs tens of millions of dollars. As for these ones [Su-27 - editor], they are probably 30 years old. I don’t know exactly, what namely jet had crashed. If it is Su-27… we received them in 1996 as part of compensation from Russia. As for insurance, I am not aware of this issue. It is less likely that military jets are covered by insurance policies,” said Altynbayev.

The ex-Minister also noted professionalism of the pilot, who led the jet away from a settlement, avoiding random victims before he ejected.

Su-27 fighter jet crashed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, December 21, during a training flight in night conditions. The pilot’s condition is estimated as satisfactory.

A.Iskakov has 556 hours of flying time in daytime and nighttime conditions.

A special commission is investigating into the incident.