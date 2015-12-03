  • kz
    Ex-defense minister of Kazakhstan Akhmetov sentenced to 12 years in prison

    10:15, 03 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former defense minister of Kazakhstan and governor of Karaganda region Serik Akhmetov will spend more than 10 years behind bars. 

    A court in Karaganda region sentenced the 57-year-old Akhmetov to 12 years in prison on multiple charges, including embezzling 1,1 billion tenge and taking a bribe totaling $2,4 million when he was the governor of the region.

    Akhmetov's accomplices will also be jailed for 3 up to 8 years. Former head of Karaganda region Baurzhan Abdishev was sentenced to 7 years in jail, ex-mayor of Karaganda city Meiram Smagulov - to 4 years, ex-deputy head of Karaganda region Gabit Mukhambetov - to 7 years and more.

    In total, Serik Akhmetov and his accomplices will spend over 70 years behind bars.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Combating corruption Law and justice News
