Ex-deputy head of Presidential Administration sentenced to 5 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Baglan Mailybayev has been sentenced to 5 years in prison, Kazinform reports.

A court in Astana delivered the guilty verdict on June 13, 2017 behind closed doors.



Ex-employee of the Presidential Administration Mailybayev and his colleague Nikolay Galikhin were detained earlier this year on suspicion of divulging state secrets.



According to the verdict, Mailybayev will spend 5 years behind bars. His property will be confiscated. He will be banned from public office for life.



Mr Galikhin received a suspended 4-year sentence and won't be eligible for public office for 3 years.