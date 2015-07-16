Ex-head of Astana EXPO-2017 company embezzled over $22 million

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former CEO of "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Talgat Yermegiyayev has reportedly embezzled 4,2 billion tenge (or $22,4 million) from the fund of the company, a spokesperson for the Kazakh anti-corruption agency said.

"Mr. Yermegiyayev and a group of former top managers of Astana EXPO-2017 company are suspected of embezzlement on a large scale," Aigul Shaimova of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption told a press conference in Astana on Thursday (July 16). She confirmed that Yermegiyayev embezzled at least 4,2 billion tenge. "A court in Astana sanctioned the house arrest of all suspects," Ms Shaimova added. Earlier it was reported that the same court in Astana city ordered to seize Talgat Yermegiyayev's property and assets. The warrant was issued on June 18.