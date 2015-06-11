Ex- head of construction department of Expo-2017 company detained - Anti-Corruption Agency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Agency for civil service and anti-corruption has confirmed the detention of Kazhymurat Ussenov, former head of the department for construction of Expo-2017.

According to deputy head of the anti-corruption agency Alik Shpekbayev, K. Ussenov was detained the day before. He noted that Kazhymurat Ussenov is suspected of official embezzlement. Earlier, media had reported that K.Ussenov allegedly lobbied the interests of one of the construction companies. Note that the former head of the Department for Construction of Expo-2017 has won renown after the resonant accident which involved his son Maksat Ussenov.