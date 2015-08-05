Ex-head of Kazakhstan Football Federation to work at Astana EXPO 2017 company

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Secretary General of the Kazakhstan Football Federation Allen Chaizhunussov has been appointed as top manager at "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC, the company's press service said.

Mr. Chaizhunussov was named as Managing Director - Director of the Marketing and Promotion Department.

He stepped down as the Secretary General of the Kazakhstan Football Federation in late June 2015.

Previously, he held management positions at the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation and the Kazakh Agency for Sports and Physical Culture Affairs.

Source: Vesti.kz.