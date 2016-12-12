Ex-head of KTK TV Channel joins Khabar Agency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former general director of KTK TV Channel Kanat Sakhariyanov has been appointed Vice Chairman of JSC "Khabar" Agency" today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the company.

It should be noted that Tleuzhan Tleshov was designated as the managing director on December 9.



Born in 1975 in Almaty, Mr. Sakhariyanov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Medical University, the Kazakh National Judicial Academy and France's Higher School of Commerce.



He already worked at Khabar Agency as a lawyer in 2001-2006 and First Vice Chairman in 2006-2012.



Mr. Sakhariyanov took up the post of the general director of Kazmedia Ortalygy managing company in 2012 and two years later he became general director of JSC "KTK". He speaks Kazakh, English, Russian and Japanese.



Tleuzhan Tleshov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy and the Kazakh State Agrarian University.



In July 2016 he was elected to the Board of Directors of JSC "Kazteleradio". He also worked for JSC "Prime Financial Solutions", JSC "Samruk Energy" and many other companies.