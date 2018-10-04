  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Ex-Kazakh №1 in tennis welcomes twins

    12:21, 04 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's former №1 in tennis Yaroslava Shvedova has given birth to twins!

    The 31-year-old tennis player shared the happy news on Instagram by posting a picture of four figures and captioning it: "1+1=4".

    The last time we saw Yaroslava on court was in May 2017 at the Rolland Garros in Paris, France.

    Congratulations to Yaroslava! 

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    1 + 1 = 4 😘 #семья #family

    Публикация от Yaroslava Shvedova (@yaroslavashvedova) 2 Окт 2018 в 2:58 PDT

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!