Ex-Kazakh №1 in tennis welcomes twins
12:21, 04 October 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's former №1 in tennis Yaroslava Shvedova has given birth to twins!
The 31-year-old tennis player shared the happy news on Instagram by posting a picture of four figures and captioning it: "1+1=4".
The last time we saw Yaroslava on court was in May 2017 at the Rolland Garros in Paris, France.
Congratulations to Yaroslava!
1 + 1 = 4 😘 #семья #family
