Ex-Kazakh №1 in tennis welcomes twins

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's former №1 in tennis Yaroslava Shvedova has given birth to twins!

The 31-year-old tennis player shared the happy news on Instagram by posting a picture of four figures and captioning it: "1+1=4".



The last time we saw Yaroslava on court was in May 2017 at the Rolland Garros in Paris, France.



Congratulations to Yaroslava!