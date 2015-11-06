  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Ex-Kazakh tennis player announces retirement

    08:59, 06 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian tennis player Ksenia Pervak who represented Kazakhstan for almost two years from 2011 till 2013 internationally have announced her retirement from professional tennis, livesport.ru reports.

    "It was an invaluable experience, tennis gave me a lot. It's hard to say whether I would do it all again, but I will look back at that period of my life with a smile! Right now I'm stepping into the new chapter of my life," Pervak said of her retirement. Over her professional sports career, the 24-year-old Pervak has won one WTA title at Tashkent Open in 2011 and eleven ITF tournaments. In 2009, Pervak won the 2009 Australian Open junior grand slam singles tournament.

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!