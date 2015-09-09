  • kz
    Ex-Kostanay mayor detained on corruption charges

    11:20, 09 September 2015
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Former akim (mayor) of Kostanay city Akhmedbek Akhmetzhanov was detained on Tuesday (September 8) on suspicion of abuse of power and corruption.

    The Kostanay regional agency for fight against corruption has confirmed the fact of his detention today. Akhmetzhanov was taken into custody right at the agency's office. The agency also detained two Kostanay businessmen Leonid Vassilyev and Sergey Biktibayev. According to a source at the agency, Vassilyev and Biktibayev are suspected of bribing the former mayor. It bears to remind that Akhmedbek Akhmetzhanov tendered his resignation as the mayor of Kostanay city earlier on Tuesday.

