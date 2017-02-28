  • kz
    Ex-Minister Bishimbayev's arrest extended until April 10

    10:22, 28 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Court in Astana has extended Ex-Minister's arrest on suspicion of corruption until April 10th, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service.

    Kuandyk Bishimbayev reportedly embezzled 1 billion tenge (over $3 million) during the construction of a glass plate plant in the city of Kyzylorda.

    He was detained by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau on January 10 on suspicion of repeatedly receiving large bribes, in a group with a premeditated agreement. On January 12 Court number 2 of Almaty district of Astana issued an arrest warrant.

    Kuandik Bishimbayev was dismissed as Minister National Economy by Presidential Decree from December 28th, 2016.

     

    Tags:
    Corruption-related crimes Politics
