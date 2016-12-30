Ex Minister of Economy under investigation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the meeting with the senior executives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev informed of staff changes in the Ministry of National Economy, Akorda press service reported.

"Minister of National Economy K. Bishimbayev has been dismissed after his activity in Baiterek holding was challenged. At the moment investigative activity is ongoing in respect of Bishimbayev. The former Minister has been ousted by T.Suleimenov. I guess he will handle the tasks", President Nazarbayev said.