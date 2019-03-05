  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn granted bail after over 3 months in detention

    21:44, 05 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Tokyo court approved Tuesday the release of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn on bail of 1 billion yen ($9 million) following more than 100 days of detention over financial misconduct allegations, Kyodo News reports.

    After the bail money is paid and if all goes smoothly, Ghosn could walk out of the Tokyo Detention House possibly Wednesday. Late Tuesday, the Tokyo District Court rejected an appeal from prosecutors.

    It is to be recalled that in November 2018, Carlos Ghosn was arrested for alleged financial misconduct.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!