Ex-PM Serik Akhmetov, corrupted Karaganda officials to be put on trial

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ex-Prime Minister of kazakhstan Serik Akhmetov, corrupted Karaganda officials to be put on trial, Kazinform has learnt from Prosecutor's Office of Karaganda region.

Prosecutor's Office of Karaganda region has completed studying materials related to the criminal cases of former Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Akhmetov, former akim (governor) of Karaganda region B. Abdishev, former akim (mayor) of Karaganda city M. Smagulov, and other officials suspected of embezzling extremely large sums of money. Serik Akhmetov is also standing trial on charges of corruption. The Prosecutor's Office of Karaganda region said in a statement that all cases will be taken to the district criminal court of Karaganda region on July 13, 2015. All involvants will be put on trial.