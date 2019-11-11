  • kz
    Ex-President of Slovenia notes Kazakhstan's vast experience in conflict resolution

    15:15, 11 November 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Former President of Slovenia Danilo Turk noted Kazakhstan’s vast experience in resolving conflict issues, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Answering journalists' questions at a briefing, held as part of the fifth anniversary meeting of «Astana Club» political forum, Danilo Turk noted that today the states’ confidence in each other is worsening and it is very important to organize dialogue platforms.

    «We are having meeting in Nur-Sultan. Kazakhstan has great experience in initiating processes aimed at creating new nuclear-weapon-free zones. On the other hand, Kazakhstan has initiated the Syrian initiative - the Astana process. Some structures are being created here at the regional level», Danilo Turk said.

    Mr. Turk added that he has been participating in «Astana Club» for the third time. He outlined that the attendees of «Astana Club» discuss the main issues of the international security and cooperation.

    Kazakhstan Astana Armed conflicts Nuclear disarmament Nur-Sultan Astana process (special project) Diplomacy
