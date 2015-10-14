Ex-Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Balgimbayev passes away

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Former Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Balgimbayev has passed away in Atyrau aged 68 after losing a long battle with cancer.

Born in 1947, Nurlan Balgimbayev was a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. Since 1973 until 1986 Mr. Balgimbayev carved a career in oil industry of Kazakhstan. Until 1997 he served in a number of ministries in the capacity of vice minister and minister. Since October 1997 until October 1, 1999 Mr. Balgimbayev held the post of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. Afterwards he helmed two oil giants - CJSC "National Oil $ Gas Company "Kazakhoil" and JSC "Kazakhstan Oil Investment Company". He also was the advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Nurlan Balgimbayev will be laid to rest in Atyrau on Friday (October 16).