Ex-pro rider and coach of national team joins Astana Pro Team as a sports director

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ex-professional rider and the coach of the Kazakhstan National Team Assan Bazayev has joined Astana Pro Team as a sports director, the team's press service reports.

Together with Astana, which is a part of the Presidential club Astana, Bazayev already did Le Tour de Langkawi in Malaysia, where our team won two stages.



"All the time since the moment I ended my rider's career, I continued to remain in cycling, I was engaged in the organization of races, worked with the national team of Kazakhstan. But, I always wanted to try myself in the role of a sports director, and now, I'm very happy that it happened. For me, this is a big step ahead. I'm very motivated for a fruitful work in the team, ready to learn and to gain experience in the role of a sports director. Alongside, inside the team, I would like to share my experience with young Kazakh riders and as the head coach of the national team, I will have the opportunity to observe and to work with them in direct contact. I am sure that in the future, this will help the development of the riders and to improve our results at the world and continental championships. I started my professional career in Astana, and it is very important for me to return to this team as a sports director. It is a great honor and responsibility to become a part of such a big Kazakh project," - said Assan Bazayev.

As a professional rider, Assan Bazayev rode for Astana Team in the period from 2006 to 2013. Among his best results could be mentioned a stage victory at the Tour of Germany (2006), the title of the Kazakhstan road race champion (2012), a third place at the Kampioenschap Van Vlaanderen (2005), a few podium places at the stages of the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España as well as 8th place in the road race of the UCI Road World Championships in 2010.

Since 2017 Assan Bazayev holds the post of the head coach in the Kazakhstan National Team.

The next race for Assan Bazayev with Astana Pro Team will be the Tour of Croatia.