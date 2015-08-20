  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Ex-Real Madrid winger Michel appointed Marseille boss

    11:51, 20 August 2015
    Photo: None
    MARSEILLE. KAZINFORM - Marseille have appointed former Real Madrid midfielder Michel as coach after the surprise resignation of Marcelo Bielsa following an opening day loss.

    The 52-year-old Spaniard, whose real name is Jose Miguel Gonzalez del Campo, won 66 caps for his country. The French club finished fourth in Ligue 1 last season but have lost their opening two matches 1-0. Michel won two Greek titles and a Greek Cup at Olympiakos before being sacked earlier this year. He also managed Rayo Vallecano, Real Madrid B, Getafe and Sevilla, BBC reported.

    Tags:
    Sport World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!